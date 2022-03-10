A Morgan County family that moved to East Tennessee less than a year ago is now picking up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire on Wednesday.



“Within ten minutes of us being out of the house, the whole house was engulfed in flames,” Donna Lyn Moran, who lived in the home said.

She described a moment she never thought she’d experience in her home that she had only lived in for eight months with her family.

“None of us thought the whole house was going to go, so I think that was really hard for us to just stand there and watch it happen, and in such a short amount of time too,” she said.

The Wartburg Fire Department responded to the fire on Rainbow Road. Officials say when they arrived the home was already up in flames and it was a complete loss.

Moran said she was asleep until her father-in-law woke her up. He told her there was smoke in the chimney that wasn’t escaping from the fire he had going in the fireplace. That’s when the fire started.

“He tried to put it out himself but unfortunately he stated that the whole roof was sizzling, so that’s when he was kind of concerned,” Moran said.

Now it’s a moment they are trying to move past, even though Moran said it’s not easy.

“The biggest thing I think our family needs right now is just prayers,” she said. “I think yesterday we were just really in shock, today I think everything has just kind of set in as to what we really lost, and I think not knowing what the process is moving forward is the hardest for us.”



Those who know Moran and her family are working to help them through this tough time. There is a GoFundMe and Amazon Wish List that was created.

Moran said the most urgent need is clothing. This Facebook post specifies what type of clothing and sizes.

A church is also helping collect donations:

Milestone church

230 Portwood store rd

Oliver springs, TN 37840