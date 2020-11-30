Family mourning loss of Webb School student killed in Florida ATV wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The funeral plans for a 13-year-old Webb School student have been shared by the family following his death on Nov. 25 in Florida.

Campbell Baker, front, is shown with family members. Photo Courtesy of the Henderson/Baker/Torrence families

Campbell Phillips Baker died in an ATV crash on Nov. 25, at the 4-G Ranch in Land O’Lakes, Fla.

Campbell was a seventh grader at Webb School. His family described him as “all boy” who loved to hunt, fish, play sports and be with family.

“Campbell hated math and art but found much comfort in a good Wendy’s Double Dave,” the family wrote in his obituary.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cokesbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Defur officiating. A mask and social distancing is required. For those who prefer, a livestream of the service will be offered in the church’s website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Campbell’s name may be made to KARM, Cokesbury Manna House, or Young-Williams Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are being handled by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Click here to leave a condolence message for the family.