JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Laurabeth Childress was just like any teenage girl, but she was known most for her big heart. It’s that quality Laurabeth carried that her family said will live on after the 15-year-old was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday and died from her injuries.



“People I don’t even know have contacted me and said, ‘she changed me, she showed me how to be a better person,'” Laurabeth’s father, Danny Helton said.



Sharon Childress, Laurabeth’s grandmother, said her granddaughter was a rising sophomore who enjoyed skating and spending time with her friends. Laurabeth dreamed of being a lawyer who helped children, because being there for others was what she loved to do.



“She was just that type of person who just tried to make sure everybody else was having a good time and was enjoying life,” Childress said.

It’s those qualities and more that her grandmother said she misses already.



“I’m lost, I am totally lost. I don’t know where to go or what to do,” she said.



The family is stressing one thing to keep others from losing a loved one.



“Please if you are out riding ATVs or Motorcycles, have your helmet on. Have it on. They were riding in the field and never thought anything would happen,” Childress said. “They didn’t have them on. So please, put them on. Protect yourself.”

A memorial will be held for Laurabeth on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Farrar Funeral Home. The family encourages anyone who knew Laurabeth to attend.