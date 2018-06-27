Family of East Tennessee boy with E. coli asks for breast milk donations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - UPDATE: The family says they have found a source for breast milk, but would let people know if they need more.

___

The parents of a 2-year-old in Children's Hospital due to complications from E. coli are asking for donations of breast milk for his feeding tube.

James and Genevieve Zenker posted to Facebook their 27-month-old son William has hemolytic uremic syndrome. They say he is suffering from kidney failure and colitis, as well as brain insult.

The Zenkers say they will travel to pick up the breast milk. They can be contacted on Facebook.

The Knox County Health Department says more than 10 children became sick from E. coli bacteria earlier this month. The health department said the majority of the sick children drank milk from a local cow-share dairy, French Broad Farm. Others attended Knox County daycare A Kids Place, Inc.