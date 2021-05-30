Family of miner killed in Jefferson City mining accident speaks out

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A family is mourning after a mining accident on May 18 at Young Mine in Jefferson City.

Brandon Roski worked in the mining industry for over a year but had only been working at Young Mine for two weeks when he was killed in a machinery accident.

Carlyn Weaver is the mother of Brandon Roski and had to bury her 35-year-old child due to a sudden accident.

“It’s hard,” she said. “It’s hard to talk about him.”

“We lost a good person,” Weaver added. “You meet him one time, you would remember him your entire life.”

She said their bond was unbreakable.

“Me and him we were close. We talked about a lot of stuff. He talks to everybody mind you but me and him had a really close mother and son relationship.”

Now that her son is gone, Weaver is leaning on her grandchildren for comfort.

“He was an All-American kind of kid,” she said. “He went through his ups and downs. He went through life’s changes, and became a father, and when he became a father that changed his entire world.”

Weaver said his children were his pride and joy.

“He went back to the mining because he thought this would be where he would be able to be what he could be for his kids,” Weaver said. “I mean everything about Brandon when he became a father was about his kids.”

Now Weaver has to explain to her grandchildren why their father isn’t coming back home.

“Now (his daughter) wants to know where he’s at. She wants to know why he’s not back. Why is Brandon not back; where’s Brandon?”

Weaver wants his children to remember the good times they had together.

“He loved the outdoors. He loved fishing. He had his hand in hunting for a while. He was just so active,” Weaver explained. “When he wanted what he wanted in life, he went for it and he did it.”

It’s that ‘can-do’ attitude that Carlyn won’t soon forget. She hopes other parents don’t have to go through the same type of tragedy,

“Certain things can happen that probably can be prevented, and I know Brandon would want everybody to be safe.”