Family of missing Halls man continues praying for his safe return home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A day after a SILVER alert was issued by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for 77-year old Jack Harrison, his family says they continue praying for his safe return.

According to KCSO, Harrison was last seen on Sunday evening leaving the Halls Walmart. He was wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt, tennis shoes, a brown jacket and a ball hat with a Broncos emblem on the front.

Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking the public to call 911 if you see someone fitting the description of Mr. Harrison.

Mr. Harrison’s family says they’ve been searching just like investigators in the woods and all over the community.

“I’d never hoped it’d go this far. I hoped I’d find him right away and now it’s getting worrisome. Just hoping, keeping the hope up and keep looking. That’s basically what we can do,” said Harrison’s wife, Karen Harrison.

A mobile command unit has been set up at the Walmart in Halls where detectives and volunteers are meeting to discuss where to search.

Friday afternoon at Clayton Park, someone left food and a small memorial for Mr. Harrison.

“Sometimes it’s hard. So we just have to keep the spirits high, the hope up and just keep praying, just keep praying, keep looking,” added Mrs. Harrison.

Loved ones say they’re putting ‘missing person’ fliers everywhere, even on their cars.

“He might be a little confused, a little tired and hungry. I know he’s strong and he can keep going,” said Mrs. Harrison.

“He needs his medicine and I’m sure he wants to be back with Karen. She misses him so much, we all do. I’m just so scared that he’s out here cold and hungry,” said Mr. Harrison’s sister-in-law, Melissa Worsham.

While the family’s concern is growing, they say they’re thankful for the SILVER alert.

“They’re doing a great great great great job,” said Mrs. Harrison.

Worsham says she wishes the SILVER alert would expand nationwide, “They have done so much, gone above and beyond what we thought would even be done.”

Many people in the community are volunteering their time and efforts to bring Mr. Harrison home.

“Go in your barns, your sheds, your out buildings and stuff like that because that’s where he’s going to be at. He’s going to have to rest, he’s going to have to lay down,” said Mrs. Harrison.

The family adding that while this search continues, they’re relying on their faith.

“His family loves him and we’re trying our best to find him and we need him home,” said Worsham.

“Everybody just keep praying, keep looking just like me and all the rest of the people,” added Mrs. Harrison.

