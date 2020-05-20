Family of slain teen Savannah Burford files suit against Sunliner Diner

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The parents of a teen who was murdered earlier this year as she was leaving work are now suing their daughter’s former employer and the man accused of killing her.

On Jan. 8, Savannah Burford, 19, was leaving work at the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge when she was fatally stabbed, allegedly by a co-worker, 18-year-old Gabriel Turcios in the parking lot.

According to the lawsuit filed by Burford’s family, in the weeks leading up to her murder, the accused killer, Turcios allegedly made “aggressive remarks” and exhibited stalking behavior toward her. The suit also claims managers and other employees at the Sunliner Diner knew about this behavior; both because they had witnessED it and because Burford had expressed concerns.

By the day she was killed, the suit claims Burford had been so scared of Turcios, she had had her mother come to her work to pick her up. Burford’s mother, Julia Cutter, then watched her daughter’s stabbing and death and as a result, suffered “irreparable emotional injury and distress.”

The suit is seeking millions of dollars in damages.

Savannah Burford. (Photo courtesy of Burford family)

