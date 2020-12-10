Family-owned greenhouse in Knoxville grows holiday cheer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Christmas just a few weeks from now, one family owned greenhouse in Knoxville aims to spread some holiday cheer with the bright blooms of poinsettias and a special weekly event on Sundays.

Stanley’s Greenhouse grows thousands of poinsettias each year to get ready for the holiday season as they’re popular for Christmas décor; the plant has its origins in Mexico and Central America.

What’s also special this month, Stanley’s is teaming up with SoKno Market and local artists for “Marketplace Sundays,” which they say will help keep the holiday spirit alive for businesses and customers.

“This has been a really hard year, and it may seem silly, but plants make people happy,” Abby Stanley said. “They just do and just having a little bit of extra cheer in your home or around you or to give to someone is really important this year.”

Marketplace Sundays sets up each Sunday leading up to Christmas from 1-5 p.m. at the greenhouse garden center at 3029 Davenport Road. It will host a mix of indoor and outdoor shopping areas, so wearing masks or face coverings is strongly encouraged amid the ongoing pandemic.