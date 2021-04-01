Family pays it forward in remembrance of slain Tazewell man

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee family’s mission to pay it forward on what would have been their loved one’s 29th birthday has spread far and wide.

March 30 would have been Aaron Massengill’s 29th birthday and ‘Aaron’s Army’ marked it with a day of kindness. The Massengill family passed out pay it forward cards and posted on Facebook, asking for people to pay it forward in Aaron’s honor.

Massengill was found dead last month along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell. Three people have been charged with murder in the case.

We are learning acts of kindness spread in a local man’s name happened on three different continents.

His family remembers him as a man full of light and love and they want to pass that on.

“He doesn’t like any type of attention or recognition so he probably wouldn’t like all of the attention but I think his heart would be so swelled up with I don’t know joy and amazement,” Aaron’s sister Ashley Borden said. “I don’t think he really realized what an impact he had on the people around him.”

The ‘Searching for Justice for Aaron Massengill‘ Facebook group has been filled with hundreds of posts and comments about random acts of kindness since the initiative began.

People in several states, along with parts of Europe and Africa heeded the call. Acts of kindness ranged from paying for someone’s meal to delivering cake to a sheriff’s office.