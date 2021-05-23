Family provides update on adult, child injured after fiery crash in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family member of the 15-month-old girl and her 24-year-old dad is providing an update on their condition and what lies ahead of them as they battle injuries following a fiery crash in Knoxville.
The grandmother, Kiersten Whitehead, provides the following updates:
“Saturday was an amazing day for Haizley. She was able to come off of some of the hard medications that were rough on her body. She also got a Bronch oscpacy and they were able to see she had NO internal burns. No smoke in the lungs.
Sunday has been a little shaky and she will be having another procedure on Tuesday where she’s expected to have a very rough response. But of course, she remains the sickest person in this hospital per the staff.
Haizley’s father will also be undergoing surgery tomorrow morning for his burn wounds.”