POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to an early Wednesday morning house fire in the Powell community and investigators believe a fluorescent light ballast may have caused it.

According to Rural Metro, on Wednesday around 5:30 a.m., crews responded to a reported house fire in the 300 block of Irwin Drive. When they arrived on the scene, they found the family safe outside the home and a lighter smoke throughout the home.

“A light ballast in the garage was found to be the culprit, was removed from the house and the house cleared of smoke,” Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

A light ballast in a fluorescent lighting system regulates and stabilizes the electrical current to the lamp for operation. It’s essentially the heart of a fluorescent or HID light source.

No injuries were reported.