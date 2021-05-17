Family says 7-year-old hit by car last month has been taken off life support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 7-year-old who was hit by a car while crossing the street in Anderson County in April has been taken off life support, according to her family.

J’Lynn was struck by a vehicle on April 7 on Edgemoor Road near Mooncrest Lane in Claxton.

According to a crash report, three pedestrians were standing in a continuous turn lane. The child walked out of the turn lane into the vehicle’s lane of travel within the roadway. The driver and the passenger immediately exited their vehicle to check on the child’s condition.

No charges are expected to be filed in the incident.