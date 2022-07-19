KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A van containing an East Tennessee teen’s specialized stroller and his treasured Tennessee Smokies baseball glove has been recovered, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

The suspects believed to be connected to the vehicle theft have also been identified.

Fourteen-year-old Mason Millsaps has cerebral palsy and the van that had been stolen was used by his family to get him to and from his doctors’ appointments as well as his favorite place: Tennessee Smokies baseball games. Last week, the Millsaps had been coming home from a Smokies game when the van overheated and they had to leave it with plans to return to fix it the following day. When they went back, the van was gone.

“Great news! Thanks to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers the suspects have been identified and the van and specialized stroller have been recovered,” The agency said in the announcement. No word yet on the baseball glove.

In a social media post, the Millsaps said they were on their way to see what kind of condition their van was in; they were told the specialized stroller had been painted.

Further details regarding the van’s recovery and suspect information were not yet available.