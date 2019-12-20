Family waits for solider coming home for Christmas at the McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Christmas less than a week away, families gathered at the McGhee Tyson Airport to pick up family members.

WATE 6 On Your Side digital reporter Cameron Jacobs met Landon Porter an Army soldier home for the first time since leaving for basic training. Porter said he was glad to finally see his mother.

“I was excited to see her, but I was trying to maintain my composure because I know if I broke down crying that she would cry too,” he said.

His mother Lexann Chambers described what it felt like moments before she saw her son.

“I looked for him in every person that was coming off in uniform and kept saying, ‘Where’s he at? Where’s he at? Where’s he at?’ so I’m very excited,” Chambers said.

Hundreds of people got off incoming planes excited to spend some time with families this Christmas.

