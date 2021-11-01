GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Fannie Farkle’s, a popular arcade and eatery that has served Gatlinburg for more than 40 years, is now under new ownership.

After operating the attraction since 1981, owner Marion Paul sold the business to brothers Jim and Matt Knowles. The private sale was finalized on Nov. 1, 2021.

“Fannie Farkle’s uses the slogan, ‘Come for the food, stay for the fun,’” Paul explained. “We set out in 1981 to create a fun place for families using a simple formula – and it has grown beyond our wildest dreams.”

According to a press release, the West Virginia-based Knowles brothers plan to invest heavily in the business moving forward.

“Our plan is to retain everything people have loved for the past 40 years about Fannie Farkle’s. The food is amazing and the arcade is the best in the Smokies. People who come here often will be pleased to see the Fannie Farkle’s they know and love,” said Matt Knowles.

“We will take the winning business model Marion Paul has created and invest in it so that people 40 years from now will still be making their first vacation stop at Fannie Farkle’s.”

The existing staff at Fannie Farkle’s will continue to serve customers and the arcade honor all points and play cards regardless of when they were earned.