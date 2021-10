KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans are preparing to checker a sold-out Neyland Stadium Saturday night when the Big Orange play host to Ole Miss, and some fans are scrambling to find orange and white.

Alumni Hall in Knoxville was full of people looking for Tennessee gear Friday night. Fans say most stores had already been cleared.

The game kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. The Vol walk happens at 5:15 p.m., and the Pride of the Southland Marching Band will march at 5:50 p.m.