Fans weigh in as Lady Vols prepare for NCAA tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — March Madness is taking over the city of Knoxville.
The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team received an early exit from the NCAA tournament on Friday, falling to No. 12 Oregon State, 70-56.
But the tournament fun isn’t over just yet for big orange nation.
The Lady Vols will begin their stint in the women’s tournament on Sunday as a No. 3 seed down in San Antonio, squaring off against Middle Tennessee State University.
Academy Sports in Knoxville has been just one of the hot spots were fans of the Vols have been able to grab gear and show support for the teams.