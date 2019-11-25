Fantasy of Trees benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For decades, 350 specially decorated trees have illuminated downtown Knoxville and helped people get in the holiday spirit.

The Fantasy of Trees is this week starting on Wednesday through Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Over the years it’s raised more than $8 million for medical equipment at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Normal hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., however, Thursday it will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket costs are $8 for adults, and $4 for kids 4-12.

For more information on the Fantasy of Trees and how it benefits East Tennessee Children’s Hospital visit https://www.etch.com/Giving/Events/Fantasy-of-Trees.aspx.