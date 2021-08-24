Meteorologist Matt Hinkin retires after 31 years at WATE 6 On Your Side

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many of you have been asking us, “How’s Matt Hinkin?” Well, Matt has decided to retire from WATE 6 On Your Side after more than three decades of serving East Tennessee.

Matt has handled sharing everything from sunshine to severe weather throughout his 31 years here. Not only has he kept you up to date on the weather, but he’s also served the community so well, sharing his weather knowledge with kids at countless schools.

And anytime there was a charity golf tournament, Matt was the first to sign up.

In recent years, he’s faced some big challenges in his life. Anchor Lori Tucker sat down with him to talk about his plans for the future, his happiest memories here, and how faith has carried him through it all.

He’s the same Matt Hinkin we’ve come to know and love all these years; only now he gets to spend a lot more time at home. A new home he and his son Josh just moved into. It’s a one-level home and easier for Matt to maneuver, now that he must use a walker to help him keep his balance.

Matt shared his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease three years ago in a series of stories he did with Lori, designed to help others facing the same struggles.

More hardship would follow with the sudden death of his wife Debi in a car crash in November of 2020. Matt has learned to find joy in the good times with his family at home, and at WATE.

Matt Hinkin in photos throughout the years

Matt Hinkin_59711
Matt Hinkin's Winter Weather Forecast_244489
matt hinkin's story.jpg

Hey, Matt, we love you! We hope you enjoy retirement.

