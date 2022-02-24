KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first “Farm to Tap” festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Suttree Landing Park.

“Farm To Tap” is an initiative of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild encouraging the use of Tennessee farm products in locally made craft beer. More than 20 breweries that feature Tennessee-grown ingredients in their products will be showcased during the event.

General admission tickets are $50 and feature unlimited samples, tasting cup, and drinking water. Participants will also be able to purchase food and drink from food trucks and vendors.

On the day of the event, tickets will cost $55 and designated driver tickets will be available for $15. All attendees must be at least 21 years old. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-taptm-knoxville.

The event is the first of three planned across the state. The next festival will be held March 12 in Nashville, and the final festival will be held April 16 in Memphis.