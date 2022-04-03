KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One farmer said thank you to those fighting the wildfires in Sevier County in a big way.

The Tennessee National Guard shared a photo showing a thank you message a farmer cut into his field. The guard saw the message while airlifting water from a local lake near Seymour to fight the fires.

Thank you carved into a field. (Photo via TN National Guard)

Six Blackhawk helicopters were been deployed to assist with fighting the fire on Thursday. The aircraft pick up water from nearby water sources and transport it directly to the needed area.

The Dupont fire near Seymour has burned about 643 acres and at least one structure in Blount County and one structure in Sevier County have been affected. The Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Road fire is 95% contained and more than 300 structures have been affected.