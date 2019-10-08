Farmers welcome needed rainfall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some parts of East Tennessee saw some light rain Monday, but there is hope for more. The people at the top of that list are farmers.

Maryville farmer Albert Coning said the showers we’ve seen recently aren’t making much of an impact — at least not on the current crop. However, the rain is welcome moving forward because some moisture in the ground will really help out when he plants his winter crops.

Some of the crops from Coning’s most recent harvest were impacted by the recent spell of dry and hot weather.

“The best jack-o’-lantern patch I ever had since I’ve been growing jack-o’-lanterns, we had it this year, but we only harvested about half of them,” he said.

Some scattered showers in Monday’s forecast won’t help Coning’s current batch of pumpkins. He’s already picked those he said, but wet weather is welcome as he gears up for winter.

“If it gets the ground wet enough now, more than likely, it won’t get dry enough to really hurt a crop before we get into November and December maybe,” he said.

It’s a similar story miles away in Lenoir City at Deep Well Farm.

“It just helps us all around,” VW Linginfelter said. “We got moisture in the ground, we’ve got to have moisture to prepare for next year.”

The pumpkins at Deep Well Farm turned out a bit smaller this year, but the past weekend’s rains will help out the ones that are still growing.

“That’s what I’m hoping this rain will bring the little ones on, because there’s still a lot of little ones out there,” Linginfelter said.

Both he and Coning Family Farm are eager to see even more rain, soon.

“To have it like you really want it, that doesn’t happen very often,” Coning said. “We just take what comes our way and deal with it.”

Albert Coning also said he thinks now is a good time to go ahead and buy a pumpkin if you want one for Halloween. With fewer pumpkins produced this year, he says prices could increase by more than a dollar the closer it gets to Oct. 31.