KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 29-4 the Farragut baseball team is one of only two teams from Tennessee currently ranked in the Max Preps Top 25 national poll.

The Admirals are currently ranked 20th.

Farragut holds a 19-2 mark at home this season and is 13-1 in District 4-AAA play.

The Admirals have outscored their opponents 248-116 this season.