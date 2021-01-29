Farragut city leaders move forward with Town Center plan despite resistance

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — The city is one step closer to building a new town center despite many residents who are concerned about the development.

The Town Center concept is set to be built in the former Kroger grocery location along Concord Road.

The original plan was to create an area similar to Market Square in downtown Knoxville. That plan had the support of community members. However, the designs have changed.

At the Thursday Farragut Mayor and Alderman meeting city leaders unanimously passed an ordinance rezoning the land for the allowance of apartments and a strip mall.

Leaders did so despite 250 comments against the change. The comments took three and a half hours to read.