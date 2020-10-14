Farragut High School student killed in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut High School’s Crisis Response Team will be at the school on Monday for students and staff in need of emotional support following the announcement of the death of a student in a crash.

A letter to families states the team is being brought in after a Farragut student, who has not been identified, died in a car crash Monday night. In addition to the response team, counselors will also be available for anyone who needs support.

Farragut High School principal John Bartlett stated in the letter, “This loss is sure to raise many emotions for our entire school family, especially our students. We are very saddened by this loss and will make every effort to support all the students at our school through this difficult time.”

