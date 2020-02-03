Farragut Middle School competing in National Science Bowl

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Farragut Middle School’s students are once again heading to Washington, D.C., for this year’s National Science Bowl competition.

Farragut Middle School from Knoxville, TN won their regional event & advances to the NSB Finals in Washington, DC this April! #NSB2020 @FarragutMS @knoxschools @EastmanChemCo https://t.co/H7ysoVWhjL — National ScienceBowl (@DOE_SC_NSB) January 27, 2020

Congressman Tim Burchett sent out his congratulations on Monday morning.

The Farragut team won the regional bowl last week after showing off their knowledge in science and math.

More than 100 regional middle and high school tournaments are being held across the country through March.

Winners are sent to D.C. the last weekend of April to compete, and the top 16 middle school teams will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.