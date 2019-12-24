Fatal accident involving vehicle and train in Loudon County town of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a train on Spring Street in Philadelphia.
This will impact the travel in this area and several other crossings in this area.
This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more information is available.
