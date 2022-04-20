KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died Wednesday in a vehicle crash on Norris Freeway in Anderson County, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The wreck took place at the intersection of Norris Freeway and Hinds Creek Road. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shared the intersection will be closed while they clear the scene.

ACSO said to be aware of delays when traveling near this area.

The THP is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated with additional information.