OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — All lanes of Oak Ridge Turnpike at Wisconsin Avenue are closed after one person was killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Oak Ridge Police said one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while officers investigate, according to a release.

No other details will be released at this time. Local drivers should monitor Oak Ridge Police’s social media accounts and Nixle Alerts for traffic updates.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone