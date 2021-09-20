KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At around 6:09 p.m. on Monday, September 20, Knoxville Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hazen Street. On the scene, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot at least once according to the department.
KPD officers and the Knoxville Fire Department gave extensive medical aid to the victim until AMR arrived and took the victim to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police say that several individuals, including witnesses, were detained for questioning. KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.
- Two arrested following McMinn county shooting that left one woman dead
- Fatal shooting on Hazen Street under investigation by Knoxville Police
- LISTEN: 911 call sheds new light on incident before Gabby Petito disappeared
- FBI accountant testifies Sen. Robinson made purchases with federal grant money
- Parliamentarian dashes Senate Dems immigration hopes
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.