Fatal shooting on Hazen Street under investigation by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At around 6:09 p.m. on Monday, September 20, Knoxville Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hazen Street. On the scene, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot at least once according to the department.

KPD officers and the Knoxville Fire Department gave extensive medical aid to the victim until AMR arrived and took the victim to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that several individuals, including witnesses, were detained for questioning. KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

