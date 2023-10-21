KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are investigating after a man was killed during a late-night event on W. Inskip Drive.

The shooting took place during a party and concert being held at 108 W. Inskip Drive according to KPD. Members of the Community Engagement Response Team were alerted to the shooting around 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 21.

On scene, officers arrived found a man outside of the event center who had been shot at least once. The victim was taken UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

The shooting is under investigation by KPD’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.