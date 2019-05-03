Fatal shooting suspect taken into custody

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gerald Henry. (Photo: KCSO)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The man police were searching for due to his suspected involvement in Wednesday's fatal shooting was taken into custody Friday morning, Knoxville police said.

Knoxville Police Department officials saying Friday evening that Gerald Henry, who was wanted for second-degree homicide, was taken into custody this morning at approximately 10 a.m.

Henry, 30, was taken into custody without incident in the 3200 block of Magnolia Avenue.

Police also saying Henry was taken to the violent crimes unit and interviewed and then transported to the Knox County intake center.

He is charged with second-degree murder.