KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The father of the three-year-old girl killed in a South Knoxvile house fire said the loss of his daughter is devastating.

Firefighters said four children had been trapped in the basement of the Lenland Avenue home. One of the children died, and the other three were taken to the hospital, according to KFD.

Matthew Stull said it was his daughter Delilah, 3, who did not survive.

“She was so sweet, so kind. She loved hugs, and kisses… She has the most beautiful big brown eyes, soft brown hair,” wrote Stull in a message. “She was just the most precious soul a parent could ever ask for.”

Fire investigators were back on the scene on Tuesday, looking at the charred home left behind after the fire. Crews say it was a difficult call, not just physically but emotionally.

“Any time you put a child into play, whether it be an accident or a fire or anything like that, it does make it much more difficult. It tugs at your heart strings more,” said Assistant Chief at the Knoxville Fire Department Mark Wilbanks.

Wilbanks added that after calls like this one, the fire department members sit down and talk about what happened and what they went through.

“It was difficult for us to get it out. It was very hot yesterday, our guys worked very hard. So they had a lot of work to do, but once the scene was over that’s when it starts to set in and that’s when you realize this was really bad. It takes time to process that. All of our folks will live with this scene for the rest of their career, probably the rest of their lives,” said Wilbanks.

Fire crews are still working to figure out what caused the fire.