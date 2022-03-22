KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — We all use our phones and electronic devices daily, probably more than we should, and with more usage comes a bigger potential for threats.

East Tennessee businesses and individuals have dealt with their own internet crimes, the most recent being a cyber security issue at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Though the FBI can’t talk about specific cases, Special Agent Jason Jarnagin with the FBI’s Knoxville office said they deal with a lot of internet crime in the region,

“We don’t delve into classified information or information about ongoing investigations so that we don’t compromise that investigation and also for the fact that if we are investigating a matter, we don’t want people to not contact us if they have an incident.”

Nationally, President Biden released a statement warning people about the potential cyber threat Russia could pose for the United States as the war in Ukraine continues.

Special Agent Jarnagin agreed.

“During a time of international crisis like this, nation, state actors like Russia and other adversaries may choose to exploit vulnerabilities that are out there.”

On Tuesday the FBI released their Internet Crime Report for 2021.

The report states that nationally over 800,000 complaints of suspected internet crimes happened last year. That’s a 7% increase from 2020.

According to the report, victims lost the most money to business email compromise scams, investment fraud, and romance schemes.

Special Agent Jarnagin said there are ways to avoid becoming a victim yourself.

Jarnagin explained, “we gather information from people who have reported cyber-criminal activity as well as get information from the intelligence community partners regarding known cyber security incidents.”

The FBI’s 2021 internet crime report states that Americans lost over $6.9 billion dollars due to internet crimes.

“Businesses are targeted for financial gain in many cases. So are individuals.” Jarnagin said. “Your files can be encrypted, your data can be stolen, your identity can be stolen.”

Jarnagin added, “don’t reuse the same password for multiple accounts. If one account is compromised, then all of your associated passwords can be compromised, and it would be easy for someone to gain access to your other accounts.”

He said that kids can be the most vulnerable.

“Children may not know whether to click a link or not. It’s good to educate your children not to click unknown links and be mindful of what your children are doing. There are a lot of bad things on the internet that you know, just a bit of monitoring the web history and just a bit of over site can prevent some problems with.”

He also said, if you can, use two-factor authentication on all financial transactions and be aware of new ways scammers are trying to steal your information,

“Now there are some frauds where people will have you scan a QR barcode and it will take you to a malicious site.”

Small businesses can also be susceptible to cyber-attacks.

“If you’re a small business, see about logging your access,” Jarnagin explained. “See who has access to your administrative privileges.”

Links sent by email or text and even public Wi-Fi can be a huge concern,

“Someone can spoof a Wi-Fi access point if you’re at a hotel and make it look exactly like the hotel’s website.”

If you do become a victim or want to report a cyber-crime, you can go to www.icu3.gov.