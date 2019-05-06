FBI honors Dolly Parton for helping victims of Gatlinburg wildfires Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dolly Parton (Photo: FBI) [ + - ] Video

Country singer Dolly Parton has been honored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a distinguished community leader.

The FBI's 2018 Director's Community Leadership Award was presented to the Dollywood Foundation in Tennessee, following a nomination by the bureau's Knoxville Division.

Parton and the Dollywood Foundation provided $9-million dollars to the victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires in 2016 through the "My People Fund."

"The donations brought renewed hope to a community devastated by the worst natural disaster in Tennessee history," the FBI said in a statement.

Parton was unable to attend the award ceremony at the FBI headquarters but did send a video message to express her gratitude.