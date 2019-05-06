FBI honors Dolly Parton for helping victims of Gatlinburg wildfires
Country singer Dolly Parton has been honored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a distinguished community leader.
The FBI's 2018 Director's Community Leadership Award was presented to the Dollywood Foundation in Tennessee, following a nomination by the bureau's Knoxville Division.
Parton and the Dollywood Foundation provided $9-million dollars to the victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires in 2016 through the "My People Fund."
"The donations brought renewed hope to a community devastated by the worst natural disaster in Tennessee history," the FBI said in a statement.
Parton was unable to attend the award ceremony at the FBI headquarters but did send a video message to express her gratitude.
Previous
GM recalls trucks due to engine block...
Next
TIMELINE: 7 killed, 1 critically...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Knox County school board member talks cell phone policy
- Best friend remembers young life lost after two adults found dead in Claiborne Co. home
- UT Knoxville's new boss makes first visit to campus, following job offer
- Wildlife experts stress being responsible as bear sightings in Smokies spike
- Knoxville police officer, mom of triplets, pushes for paid maternity leave
- Update on the April chemical leak at Y-12 National Security Complex
- Investigators: Forklift backfire caused massive North Knoxville recycling plant fire
National News
-
- Egypt says ancient cemetery found at Giza famed pyramids
- Refusal to hand over Trump's tax returns sets up legal fight
- House committee moving ahead with contempt vote for Barr
- NY, NJ sue IRS for info on nonprofit-donor disclosure shift
- Loophole could keep young terror suspects out of US court
- Suspect caught in killing of Mississippi officer at station
- San Francisco to join list of those banning cashless stores
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.