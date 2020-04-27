FBI Knoxville seeking information that may lead to rescue child victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville tweeted on Monday seeking information regarding an image that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

If you recognize anything, or notice something familiar, you can submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

“There is no clue or piece of information too small.” FBI Knoxville

The #FBI is seeking information about this image, which may help lead to the rescue of child victims. Do you notice something familiar? Submit tips at https://t.co/KtLWCeFBU5. There is no clue or piece of information too small. https://t.co/DLPwCjTdIO pic.twitter.com/9Eo9ySMwRn — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) April 27, 2020

