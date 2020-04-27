KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville tweeted on Monday seeking information regarding an image that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.
If you recognize anything, or notice something familiar, you can submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.
“There is no clue or piece of information too small.”FBI Knoxville
LATEST STORIES:
- 54 residents test positive for coronavirus at Athens nursing home
- Gov. Lee announces elective procedures at TN hospitals could resume Friday
- FBI Knoxville seeking information that may lead to rescue child victims
- Elective surgeries resume as hospitals face difficult recovery
- Apps that will make life at home much easier