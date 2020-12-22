FBI Knoxville warns of COVID-19 vaccine, Christmas & holiday scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Knoxville branch has been sharing to its social media potential scams circulating that would-be victims need to be aware of amid the holiday season as well as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution season.
Although the COVID-19 vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and made available for health care workers at local hospitals, there already exist scams associated with them.
FBI Knoxville has been sharing a series of educational social media posts for its “25 Days of Holiday Safety Tips.”
Here are some highlights from this week:
Holiday gift scams
COVID-19 vaccine scams
Common fraud schemes
‘Money Mule’ scams
Business websites red flags
Emails with fake carriers for package deliveries — could be malware
To view more helpful tips from the FBI Knoxville, visit their Twitter page here.
