FBI Knoxville warns of COVID-19 vaccine, Christmas & holiday scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Knoxville branch has been sharing to its social media potential scams circulating that would-be victims need to be aware of amid the holiday season as well as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution season.

Although the COVID-19 vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and made available for health care workers at local hospitals, there already exist scams associated with them.

FBI Knoxville has been sharing a series of educational social media posts for its “25 Days of Holiday Safety Tips.”

Here are some highlights from this week:

Holiday gift scams

25 Days of Holiday Safety Tips—Day 22: Fake "freebies" run the gamut during the holiday season. New phones, free vacations, and luxury gifts are offered via text messages, emails, or social media messages. Ignore them. They are often designed to steal your personal information. pic.twitter.com/73WpIciwlG — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) December 22, 2020

COVID-19 vaccine scams

As distribution of #COVID19 vaccines begins, watch for signs of potential scams. Scammers may ask you to pay out of pocket for the #vaccine or for early access to it. They may also ask you to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list. https://t.co/s5Ck2t2rKO pic.twitter.com/6MRdJWbtKM — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) December 21, 2020

Common fraud schemes

Don't fall for online scams this holiday season. Learn about common fraud schemes and how to protect yourself: https://t.co/slwInzuzNE pic.twitter.com/VcysaFT4km — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) December 22, 2020

‘Money Mule’ scams

If someone you’ve never met in person asks you to receive money for their charity, disaster relief fund, or hospital operations, think twice. The person may have taken the money from a fraud victim. #DontBeAMule https://t.co/3yu8o94xS4 pic.twitter.com/ygyASHHJel — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) December 22, 2020

Business websites red flags

25 Days of Holiday Safety Tips—Day 21: Be cautious of business websites that list no phone numbers or street address—only an email address or P.O. box—as well as sites that lack a return policy or whose purchase pages start with “http” versus the more secure “https” format. pic.twitter.com/IUrrJ6IdZr — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) December 21, 2020

Emails with fake carriers for package deliveries — could be malware

25 Days of Holiday Safety Tips-Day 20: Watch out for emails from fake carriers claiming to have had a delivery problem — a link in the email could harbor malware designed to steal your personally identifiable information. pic.twitter.com/YjUQJbhmSB — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) December 20, 2020

