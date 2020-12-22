FBI Knoxville warns of COVID-19 vaccine, Christmas & holiday scams

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCAM ALERT WATE 6 ON YOUR SIDE GRAPHIC 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Knoxville branch has been sharing to its social media potential scams circulating that would-be victims need to be aware of amid the holiday season as well as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution season.

Although the COVID-19 vaccines were recently approved by the FDA and made available for health care workers at local hospitals, there already exist scams associated with them.

FBI Knoxville has been sharing a series of educational social media posts for its “25 Days of Holiday Safety Tips.”

Here are some highlights from this week:

Holiday gift scams

COVID-19 vaccine scams

Common fraud schemes

‘Money Mule’ scams

Business websites red flags

Emails with fake carriers for package deliveries — could be malware

To view more helpful tips from the FBI Knoxville, visit their Twitter page here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter