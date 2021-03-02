FBI offers reward for information in shooting deaths of Austin-East students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting deaths of two Austin-East Magnet High School students.

Janiaria Muhammad, 15, was shot to death on Feb. 16 near Cherry Street at Selma Avenue, four days after 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr was shot and killed while driving away from school on Wilson Avenue.

FBI Knoxville Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico made the announcement Tuesday at a press conference, accompanied by Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas.

“We hope this reward offering will help those who might have information come forward and assist our investigation,” Thomas said.

Thomas also said investigators are making steady progress but are at a point where they have no new details to share.

“The info could very well be the final piece that puts the puzzle together,” Thomas said.

Investigators are specifically interested in speaking with anyone who witnessed the shooting or has firsthand knowledge of either shooting.

“At this time, no one has willingly come forward to volunteer information regarding either case, we need those with information to have the courage to come forward,” Thomas said.

Anyone with information can call 865-215-7212 call or email violentcrimes@knosvilletn.gov or submit a crime tip online www.knoxvilletn.gov/crimetips.

Photos, videos can be emailed directly to the violent crimes unit.