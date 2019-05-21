FBI, police search for Clinton bank robbery suspect

FBI agents and the Clinton Police Department are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.
The man entered the bank at 4:15 p.m. and demanded money.
FBI Knoxville releasing some additional information about the suspect: approximately 5-foot-9, weighs between 180-190 lbs, and is in his mid 30’s. He may have a neck tattoo or black marking on his face and has facial hair.
Surveillance photos capture the man who law enforcement says robbed the Ft. Sill Bank inside the Clinton Walmart location.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (865) 544-0751.