FBI searching for Bearden bank robbery suspect, high school put on lockdown
FBI searching for Bearden bank robbery suspect, high school put on lockdown

Second bank robbery in Downtown West in last wo days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department and the FBI are searching for a suspect in two bank robberies in Bearden.

According to the FBI, a white male entered the First Horizon Bank at 1815 Downtown West Blvd. around 11:20 a.m. Friday with a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the suspect fled with the money in a late model silver Buick Enclave.

Knoxville Police were able to locate the abandoned SUV in a nearby shopping center parking lot. Witnesses said the suspect fled on foot towards Gleason Road.

Bearden High School was temporarily put on lockdown out of precaution, according to a spokesperson with Knox County Schools.

The suspect is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches to 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing at least 250 pounds. The suspect was wearing a red poncho rain jacket during both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville office at 865-544-0751 or the KPD at 865-315-7212.

A day earlier, a similarly described suspect robbed the Home Federal Bank at 1700 Downtown West Blvd. A white male wearing a red poncho rain jacket entered the bank and handed the teller a note on a piece of paper demanding cash.

