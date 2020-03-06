FBI searching for Bearden bank robbery suspect, high school put on lockdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department and the FBI are searching for a suspect in two bank robberies in Bearden.
According to the FBI, a white male entered the First Horizon Bank at 1815 Downtown West Blvd. around 11:20 a.m. Friday with a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the suspect fled with the money in a late model silver Buick Enclave.
Knoxville Police were able to locate the abandoned SUV in a nearby shopping center parking lot. Witnesses said the suspect fled on foot towards Gleason Road.
Bearden High School was temporarily put on lockdown out of precaution, according to a spokesperson with Knox County Schools.
The suspect is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches to 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing at least 250 pounds. The suspect was wearing a red poncho rain jacket during both robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville office at 865-544-0751 or the KPD at 865-315-7212.
A day earlier, a similarly described suspect robbed the Home Federal Bank at 1700 Downtown West Blvd. A white male wearing a red poncho rain jacket entered the bank and handed the teller a note on a piece of paper demanding cash.
