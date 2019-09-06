FBI seeking Knoxville man on crack cocaine charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The FBI is seeking a Knoxville man on crack cocaine charges.

A federal grand jury in Knoxville on Wednesday returned a single-count indictment against Mahlon Tyron Prater, 22, of Knoxville alleging a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute crack cocaine:

If convicted of the cocaine distribution conspiracy charge, Prater faces up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $1 million, criminal forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment.

FBI Agents and Knoxville Police are looking for Prater, who goes by the street name “Moe.” He is 5’ 10” and weighs 165 pounds. He is known to carry firearms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at (865) 544-0751 or the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7212.