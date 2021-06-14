FCC program helping to make internet more affordable for Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several groups have partnered with Tennessee to help get the word out about making internet more affordable through the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

It utilizes federal COVID-19 relief money to provide discounts of up to $50 a month on your home internet bill. If you receive SNAP benefits, have an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, or experienced a substantial loss of income since March 2020, you can qualify.

To enroll you can visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week to request a mail-in application. The program will end when funds run out or six months after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the pandemic.

