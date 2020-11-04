KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Federal agents descended on the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee office on Wednesday as part of an undisclosed investigation.
WATE 6 On Your Side cameras were there and saw the activity Wednesday morning; we have since reached out to the FBI. The agency confirmed a multiyear investigation has been underway and agents are looking into four locations, including the CAC office.
We don’t know the exact focus of the investigation, but we’ll keep you posted.
LATEST STORIES
- Roane-Knox counties child abuse case: Grays indicted in Knox County
- AMR/Rural Metro hiring paramedics, EMTs
- Federal agents conducting investigation at Knoxville-Knox County CAC office
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 269,802 COVID-19 cases and 3,478 deaths
- Biden wins Wisconsin, flipping state from 2016