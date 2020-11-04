Federal agents conducting investigation at Knoxville-Knox County CAC office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Federal agents descended on the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee office on Wednesday as part of an undisclosed investigation.

WATE 6 On Your Side cameras were there and saw the activity Wednesday morning; we have since reached out to the FBI. The agency confirmed a multiyear investigation has been underway and agents are looking into four locations, including the CAC office.

We don’t know the exact focus of the investigation, but we’ll keep you posted.

