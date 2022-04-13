KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —A Tennessee man who is a registered sex offender has been found guilty after he was accused of having sex with a minor and taking her across the country.

On April 13, Everett Eugene Miller, Jr., 55, of Sunbright, was convicted by a federal jury of enticement of a minor for sex, transporting a minor in interstate commerce for sex, committing those offenses while being required to register as a sex offender, and attempting to escape from the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Miller now faces a prison sentence of 20 years up to life.

The investigation began when the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that Miller, an over-the-road truck driver, was taking a minor across state lines according to the FBI. When questioned, the minor revealed that Miller took her across-state lines and coerced her into having sex with him in the sleeper cab of his truck.

The FBI examined the minor’s cell phones, including one that Miller had given her without her parent’s knowledge. Miller’s cell was also searched. The investigation found evidence confirming Miller had communicated extensively with the minor and that he had taken her across the country.

In addition, a witness testified that after Miller had been arrested and placed in federal custody, Miller tried to escape while at a medical facility where he had been taken for a heart procedure.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. This is a nationwide initiative working to combat “the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.” It was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice