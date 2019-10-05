Female passenger killed in Morristown accident identified

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown Police investigating a fatal crash on Highway 25E on Saturday.

A female victim died after a vehicle attempted to cross Highway 25E from Alex Hall Rd. into the pathway of a Jeep.

The jeep then rolled several times causing partial ejection of a passenger. The passenger did have her seat belt on but the doors on the Jeep appeared to have been removed.

Both drivers received minor injuries due to the accident.

We now know the name of the woman killed in the crash is 24-year-old Machalla Sisson.