Fentress County deputies searching for escaped inmates in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Inmates that were being transported from Roane County have escaped in Jamestown and the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for them.

Two inmates escaped near the Highland Manor Winery and were last seen wearing orange pants and white t-shirts. If you have seen these individuals you’re asked to call 911.

The Fentress County jailer and the sheriff said they didn’t take custody of the two inmates before their escape.