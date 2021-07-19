JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Inmates that were being transported from Roane County have escaped in Jamestown and the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for them.
- Fentress County deputies searching for escaped inmates in Jamestown
Two inmates escaped near the Highland Manor Winery and were last seen wearing orange pants and white t-shirts. If you have seen these individuals you’re asked to call 911.
The Fentress County jailer and the sheriff said they didn’t take custody of the two inmates before their escape.
