Festival on the 4th canceled due to coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville is canceling this year’s Festival on the 4th celebration due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event draws thousands to the World’s Fair Park grounds every year to enjoy family-fun activities, the sounds of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and to revel in the fireworks put on by Pyro Shows of LaFollette, the city said in a news release.

Mayor Kincannon says, “We are an incredibly patriotic city and this is an annual event we look forward to every summer. However, under the circumstances gatherings of this size should not take place and would put our residents at a greater risk for spreading COVID-19. We can still celebrate our country’s independence, while keeping health top of mind.”

The City is currently working on details surrounding a “modified celebration of July 4th” including a neighborhood challenge that will keep the spirit of the holiday alive and provide a sense of togetherness, while making the health and safety of our residents a top priority. More information will be released as specifics are finalized.

The City of Knoxville will be following the Health Department phased-in business reopening plan that was unveiled Monday, April 27, 2020. This means many summer events will be altered, postponed or canceled.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all adapt to our new routines,” Mayor Kincannon said. “We all look forward to returning to pre-pandemic normal, but we must continue to make these difficult decisions for the time being.”