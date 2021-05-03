Field day at Anderson County High School

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The end of a strange school year is coming up and students at Anderson County High School celebrated the final countdown of the semester with some fun, and a little bit of competition.
It was field day on Monday in Anderson County, and teachers hoped it was a way to make up for some of the things their students had to give up during the pandemic.
“So our kids missed out on a lot this year it was a tough year we didn’t get to go on field trips we missed a lot of outdoor activities so we kinda wanted something fun here at the end to celebrate everybody making it through a really tough year.”Andy Alpers – Special Education Teacher