KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — William Blount and Farragut High School’s boys’ basketball teams have been eliminated from the tournament after an unsportsmanlike incident during the regional semifinals.

With 1:38 left on the clock, a fight between the teams broke out.

According to a TSSAA press release, the fight began after a common foul was called on a Farragut player who was then ejected for throwing an elbow. A William Blount player proceeded to throw him to the ground, resulting in his ejection.

After the altercation, 13 players from William Blount and 11 players from Farragut were ejected from the game. The players who were ejected are required to sit out their next two games in accordance with TSSAA bylaws.

In accordance with the bylaws, Farragut High School is being fined $250 for players leaving the bench during the fight.

After officials reviewed the incident, no winner will be declared since the game had to be stopped due to a fight. A bye will be placed in the bracket and neither team will advance to the final round of the regional tournament.