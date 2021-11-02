KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the fourth consecutive year, county health departments across Tennessee will hold a special flu vaccine event to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza.

All Tennessee county health departments are holding Fight Flu TN clinics on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The state has created an online map of Fight Flu TN locations and contact information.

No appointments are needed to receive a flu vaccine during these events. Event hours and details will vary from county to county.

The Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu.

“This flu season, I encourage all eligible Tennesseans to make it a priority to get their flu vaccine,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19.”

Individuals may receive both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. For more information on seasonal flu and COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2021-2022.htm.